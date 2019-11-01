Bitcoin futures traders on Deribit to be compensated for millions lost after order miscalculations

Deribit to pay traders exchanging BTC/USD on Thursday over $1.3 million in reimbursement.

Coinbase Pro is said to have faced a similar glitch at the same time and reacted by canceling orders.

Deribit, a platform that offers trading services for Bitcoin futures saw the price of the asset plunge to $7,700 on Thursday only to find that it was an order miscalculation. The miscalculation saw traders who sold BTC/USD to incur losses in the excess of $1.3 million.

The team at the exchange platform said that the flash drop was a result of an erroneous value used in the calculation of the exchange rate for BTC/USD. Deribit acknowledged its role in the error and promised to reimburse the traders.

“Deribit will reimburse over $1.3 million in losses from the BTC index calculation data issue around 21:00:00 UTC on October 31, 2019.

The Deribit Insurance fund will not be used to cover these losses, but compensation will be covered by Deribit.”

