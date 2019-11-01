Bitcoin futures traders on Deribit to be compensated for millions lost after order miscalculations

- Deribit to pay traders exchanging BTC/USD on Thursday over $1.3 million in reimbursement.
- Coinbase Pro is said to have faced a similar glitch at the same time and reacted by canceling orders.
Deribit, a platform that offers trading services for Bitcoin futures saw the price of the asset plunge to $7,700 on Thursday only to find that it was an order miscalculation. The miscalculation saw traders who sold BTC/USD to incur losses in the excess of $1.3 million.
The team at the exchange platform said that the flash drop was a result of an erroneous value used in the calculation of the exchange rate for BTC/USD. Deribit acknowledged its role in the error and promised to reimburse the traders.
“Deribit will reimburse over $1.3 million in losses from the BTC index calculation data issue around 21:00:00 UTC on October 31, 2019.
The Deribit Insurance fund will not be used to cover these losses, but compensation will be covered by Deribit.”
A similar problem was also encountered on Coinbase Pro on the same day. Coinbase Pro reacted by canceling most of the orders while most people calling it a glitch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000
Bitcoin is hovering above $9,100 on Friday in the course of the European session. Following the rejection at $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin has had an affinity for levels around $9,000. The consolidation in a tight range between $9,000 ...
Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork
The developers of the Ethereum Classic project revealed a roadmap for the hard fork known as Agharta. This major update is focused on compatibility with Ethereum's blockchain.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.