Ethereum appears to be extending its fee dominance over Bitcoin by roughly 10 times, with Bitcoin currently ranking just sixth by weekly fee generation.
According to CryptoFees’ data for July 18, the Bitcoin network had generated $725.7 million in daily fees on average over the past seven days, and less than $400,000 worth of fees for the day.
Ethereum tops the rankings by far, generating more than $6.1 million in daily fees on average for the week, and more than $5 million for the day. As such, Ethereum’s daily fees beat out Bitcoin’s by 8.4 times for the past week, and by more than 15 times for July 18.
Uniswap V3 ranked second with an average of $1.5 million in daily fees, followed by Binance Smart Chain with $1.2 million, Uniswap V2 with $732,000, Aave with $728,000, and then Bitcoin.
Twitter user “odin free” tweeted the findings, likening Ethereum’s network strength relative to Bitcoin to Facebook’s rise to dominance over Myspace during the late 2000s.
Bitcoin’s slide down the fee rankings comes as Ethereum’s forthcoming London upgrades spark renewed speculation whether the leading crypto asset by market cap will be flipped amid the Eth2 rollout.
On July 14, crypto analyst Lark Davis tweeted data indicating that Ethereum’s daily on-chain settlement value is trending at triple that of Bitcoin. Davis noted the increasing popularity of layer-two scaling solutions for Ethereum is likely to increase the disparity.
“I highly suspect this gap will increase now that we have layer twos like Optimism coming online,” he said.
Ethereum is also beating out Bitcoin by total transaction count by roughly 500%, and has enjoyed brief stints leading BItcoin by transaction volume, trading volume, and node count over recent months.
