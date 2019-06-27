Bitcoin failed to hold above 12,332.00 as indicated in my previous update and stumbles again.
Bitcoin currently heads down to 10,144.00 support to fill the price gap created from the initial breakout created on 24th June 2019.
This is a crucial support price point, and it must hold above 10,144.00 to complete the final stage of the current pullback.
Its first resistance is estimated at 10,518.00, followed by 10,951.00. Anything below 10,144.00 is a game changer for the king of crypto coins
