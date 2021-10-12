Bitcoin’s rally looks to have legs as the ascent is backed by a pickup in blockchain activity and a long-term technical indicator which is about to turn bullish.
-
While bitcoin has gained 30% this month, the user activity on the network, as measured by the seven-day average of the number of active entities, has increased 19% to 284,179, according to data provided by Glassnode.
-
An increase in network adoption along with a price increase is said to confirm the uptrend.
-
According to Glassnode, “more active market participants has historically correlated with growing interest in the asset during early-stage bull markets.”
-
Glassnode defines active entities as a “cluster of addresses controlled by the same network entity.” The metric includes both businesses like exchanges and custodians and individuals.
-
The current tally of active entities is the highest in five months and at par with the number observed at the beginning of the bull run in late 2020.
-
Institutional participation has increased along with network adoption, as evidenced by the uptick in the median size of on-chain transactions from 0.6 BTC to 1.3 BTC since September.
-
“An increased typical transaction size is not synonymous with price appreciation, but indicative of larger and even institutional sized capital flows present on-chain,” Glassnode said, adding that the dollar value of transaction size has also increased.
-
The technical outlook appears to be in sync with the bullish on-chain data, with the 100- and 200-day moving average (MA) on track to print a bullish crossover in the next few days – the first in 16 months.
-
A bull cross occurs when a particular moving average crosses above another average tracking a relatively higher number of backward-looking data.
-
The impending bull cross of the 100- and 200-day MAs is widely taken to represent a long-term bull market and may soon invite stronger chart-driven buying pressure.
-
A 10-month bull run from $8,300 to $64,801 followed the previous bullish signal confirmed in June 2020. The cryptocurrency nearly doubled to $13,880 after the bull cross of 100- and 200-day MAs in early May 2019.
-
Moving average crossovers, whether bullish or bearish, are not always reliable. These are lagging indicators and sometimes trap traders on the wrong side of the market. For instance, bitcoin bottomed out near $30,000 following the confirmation of the bear cross of 100- and 200-day MAs can mid-July.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is at that point where investors are anticipating the retest of its all-time high and perhaps an entry into the price discovery mode. While this development is likely, market participants need to wait for BTC to flip a significant hurdle to mark the start of a new uptrend.
Legal tussle in SEC v. Ripple case continues, while XRP holders expect positive outcome
Ripple calls out the SEC for neglecting over 30,000 requests for admission that would push the case toward a rapid consensus. The payments giant announced partnerships with Nelnet Renewable Energy and Qatar National Bank on clean energy and remittance projects, respectively.
Chainlink adoption multiplies as LINK price prepares for 90% upswing
Chainlink price is bleeding as it failed to produce a higher high above the October 3 swing high. Investors can expect LINK to rally after tagging the September 17 swing lows.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS embarks on resistance-infested 20% upswing
Axie Infinity price shows strength after being on a continuous downswing since its all-time high on October 4. After bouncing off a crucial support area, AXS looks ready to make a comeback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.