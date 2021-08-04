Optimism is still rampant despite intraday losses accelerating on BTC/USD, which is targeting giant buyer support at $36,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to hit local lows of $37,500 on Wednesday in a fresh installment of its comedown from above $42,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
“So far so good” as BTC cools
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD repeatedly challenging then briefly breaking through the $37,500 mark Wednesday.
As the market digested comments from Gary Gensler, the new Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, BTC price action continued to retrace progress from the previous week.
As Cointelegraph reported, traders were keenly eyeing $36,000 as important support, a showdown with which BTC/USD has yet to begin.
“So far so good for Bitcoin,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe summarized on the day.
BTC/USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of Aug. 4. Source: Material Indicators/Twitter
A look at order book data from major exchange Binance highlighted the veracity of support at the target level, with sellers still lined up at $41,000 and above.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD circled $37,650 after a modest reactionary bounce higher.
From death to gold within weeks
Fellow trader Rekt Capital also remained optimistic, forecasting an increasingly anticipated “golden cross” event on BTC/USD as soon as the end of the month.
A golden cross, the counterpart to the “death cross,” involved the rising 50-day moving average price crossing above the 200-day moving average. The latest price increase, while partially reversed, has nonetheless managed to push such a scenario forward after the death cross in June.
“BTC has enjoyed such a recovery that the two Death Cross EMAs have begun to flick upwards,” he noted Tuesday.
“If $BTC continues to hold these highs or rally higher then a best-case scenario Golden Cross could occur in late August.”
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Binance) with crosses. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter
Meanwhile, in terms of market sentiment, interest in higher price levels was firm throughout the week despite the retracement. Strong on-chain data combined with conspicuous, albeit unknown, buying activity to buoy bulls further.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS could be staring at 38% correction
Axie Infinity price might be preparing for a minor upswing that will evolve into a downswing. A failure to slice through $46.02 could trigger the 38% correction to $28.15. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $49.80 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue ...
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse requests vital Binance documents to challenge SEC lawsuit
A new filing has revealed that crypto exchange Binance may have relevant documents associated with the Ripple lawsuit filed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple argues that most of the XRP sales did not occur in the United States.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT bulls prepare for 21% charge
A new filing has revealed that crypto exchange Binance may have relevant documents associated with the Ripple lawsuit filed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple argues that most of the XRP sales did not occur in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.