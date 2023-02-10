Bitcoin drops to $21,600 despite new all-time high in mining difficulty, is this a sign to short BTC?

- Bitcoin mining difficulty hit a record high at 39 trillion hashes, hash rates near the peak level.
- BTC price slumped 4% overnight, hitting a local low of $21,600, after the US financial regulator’s crackdown on crypto staking services.
- Bitcoin traders’ short positions exceed longs on top derivatives exchanges dYdX, Kraken and OKX.
Bitcoin price wiped out its recent gains, dropping to a local low at $21,600. Mining difficulty hit a new all-time high at 39 trillion hashes, increasing the pressure on miners in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Volume of short positions on top derivatives exchanges exceeded longs as BTC price plummeted.
Also read: Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits record high
Bitcoin network’s difficulty has hit its highest level at 39.35 trillion hashes. Mining difficulty has hit peak levels, implying that it is harder than ever for miners to secure the next block. BTC miners must perform 39.35 trillion hashes to find the next Bitcoin block. Difficulty is the measure of the competition between miners on the network to produce a block.
Bitcoin Miner Difficulty
Bitinfocharts reported a hash rate of 300 exahashes per second EH/s, just shy of its late January peak of 316 EH/s. These developments have hit mining profitability and the metric plummeted to multi-year lows. Since February 2022, mining profitability has tanked 66% to current levels.
Bitcoin bleeds under regulatory crackdown and selling pressure
Bitcoin price is negatively influenced by US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory crackdown on Kraken for its crypto-as-a-staking product. Colin Wu, a Chinese reporter shared details of the SEC’s charges against the cryptocurrency exchange platform.
The U.S. SEC charged Kraken with failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service program and advertise annual investment returns of as much as 21 percent. Kraken agreed to immediately cease staking products and pay $30 million penalties.— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 10, 2023
Selling pressure on the asset increased, sending BTC to a local low at $21,600. Short positions have overtaken longs on derivatives exchanges.
Based on data from Coinglass, there is a massive increase in short positions on dYdX, Kraken and OKX.
Exchange BTC Long/Short ratio
The high percentage of short positions versus longs indicate the bearish bias towards Bitcoin, among derivatives traders on cryptocurrency exchange platforms.
Is this the right time to short Bitcoin?
Crypto traders on Twitter shared their profitable BTC short setups as Bitcoin price dropped to local low at $21,600. Akash Girimath, cryptocurrency analyst at FXStreet shared his setup for a profitable BTC short of 316%. The expert opened the short at an entry price of $23,383 and tooke profits when BTC nosedived to $21,857.
When patience pays off: $BTC https://t.co/WdqanK5trv pic.twitter.com/8AkRo7IB04— Akash (@Mangyek0) February 10, 2023
Traders at a trading group “Castillo Trading” booked 40% profits with Bitcoin’s decline from $23,663 to $21,827.
Bitcoin price has sustained above the $21,000 level, trading at $21,700. The leading cryptocurrency is in a short term downtrend, it is therefore expected to continue declining in the short term.
The pair has declined below the support zone between $22,351 and $23,362. A break above $22,351 would imply a bounce is in progress with a likely run up to the top of the support zone at $22,362.
Based on the Bitcoin 1D price chart, $21,286 is a key support level for the asset and a decline to this level could be followed by a recovery and an attempt to break into the support zone that starts at $22,351.
BTC/USDT price chart
With derivatives traders exhibiting a bearish bias, the asset’s uptrend has come to a grinding halt. There is a likelihood of recovery in the short-term if BTC price sustains above the $21,286 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ headed south for the winter
Chiliz price witnessed a 13% decline, making it the largest red day of 2023. The bearish influence should concern investors as it has reached significant levels of support, one being the 8-day exponential moving average and two, trendlines that provided resistance throughout the previous rally.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Buy Opportunity or the Start of the End?
Shiba Inu price is experiencing an increase in volatility as the price has declined by the largest percentage amount this year. This analysis enables traders to forecast a bullish and bearish scenario through the use of technical indicators and classical price action techniques.
Bankrupt 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su launch new exchange for crypto claims trading
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was among the first few crypto companies to fall in July 2022, which initiated the first contagion in the market. The bankrupt hedge fund has since been left to liquidators to make the most of its remaining assets.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.