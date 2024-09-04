The US stock market lost over $1 trillion of market value following weak performance across Magnificent 7.

Bitcoin showed a positive correlation to the stock market, trading at a daily loss alongside several other cryptocurrencies.

New stablecoin inflows have yet to be allocated, says CryptoQuant analyst.

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged more than 2% on Tuesday after the US stock market posted significant losses. The decline saw the general crypto market recording a 3.6% loss amid negative sentiment surrounding historically weak BTC September returns.

Bitcoin and crypto market decline as US stock market post loss

The US stock market extended its losses on Tuesday after wiping out $1.05 trillion from its market value. Notably, the Magnificent 7 stocks, which include Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla, lost more than $550 billion of their market capitalization in the past 24 hours, per The Kobeissi Letters.

This is not the #crypto market,



It's the US stock market.



More than $1.05 trillion has been wiped out from the US stock market today. pic.twitter.com/FnUlkyh3L0 — Evan Luthra (@EvanLuthra) September 3, 2024

A similar trend is visible in the crypto market, where Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies in the top 20 are trading at a daily loss. The move underscores Bitcoin's rising correlation with the traditional stock market. Unlike in previous times, when investors often switched to Bitcoin for uncorrelated exposure, the influx of traditional investors into the crypto market — especially with the launch of Bitcoin ETFs — has changed the narrative.

Crypto market performance

Bitcoin's decline also aligns with its historically weak September performance, which shows it has been the worst month for Bitcoin with an average and median loss of -4.5 and -4.35, respectively — no other month has recorded a lower average return.

BTC Monthly Performance

The same trend is noticeable in the S&P 500, which records Septembers as its worst month in the past 30 years.

#September has historically been the WORST month for the S&P500 over the last 30 years



Also around the rest of the world



1st day of trading already indicating a tough month ahead #StockMarket $spy pic.twitter.com/g3GdSfbFlO — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) September 3, 2024

The recent price decline comes despite an increase in stablecoin supply in the crypto market, which is a bullish trend. As a result, a CryptoQuant analyst believes most of the new capital hasn't been allocated yet.

"Much of the capital that is being allocated to stablecoins remains without providing buying pressure on the order books, but this 'firepower' could reach the market at any time," stated the analyst. "It is possible that institutional investors are buying digital assets via TWAP orders or with algorithms to reduce the impact on the short-term price," he added.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's recent weak price action has seen Meta stock and Gold rising to challenge its outperformance as the second-best asset on risk-adjusted returns.

Bitcoin’s outperformance on risk adjusted returns is being challenged.



Over the last twelve months Meta and even Gold are catching up to it.



Bitcoin is still lacking a sense of direction after the launch of the ETFs at the start of the year. pic.twitter.com/PUi449z6WA — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) September 2, 2024

The BTC MVRV Z-Score has also flipped to a red bar, indicating a prevailing bearish sentiment. An extended period of this metric staying red could signal the beginning of a bear market.