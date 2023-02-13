If Back and Finney’s $10 million price prediction becomes true, the BTC market cap will reach approximately $200 trillion.
Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $10 million by the end of the sixth halvening in 2032, as long as Bitcoin layer-2 technology and wallet infrastructure improves.
In a Feb. 12 Twitter thread, Back, one of the contributors to Bitcoin core, was explaining to his 509,000 followers in what situation Hal Finney’s $10 million price prediction for BTC could come true.
He noted that BTC has doubled in price year-on-year on average since 2013 and explained that if that trend continues, BTC price would reach $10M along with a $200 trillion market cap in around nine years time.
early this year i was curious of the claim "bitcoin 2x's per year on average". it checks: the decade jan 2013 - dec 2022 #bitcoin went up 2.036x/year (1200x in a decade). if that continues we'll cross $10mil/BTC and $200 tril market cap by end of next 2 halvenings, about 9 years. pic.twitter.com/mqmO2SRdAv— Adam Back (@adam3us) February 12, 2023
However, Back said that in order for that figure to be reached, improvements in Bitcoin layer-2 technologies and wallet infrastructure needs to be fast tracked to give time for these innovations to scale:
I think things will get “interesting” over the next two halvings. and fast, we don't have much time to scale tech. we need somewhere for the next billion users to own their own UTXO, their own keys, with censorship-resistant cold storage. without weakening main-chain security.
Back said that it “probably means sidechains/drivechains as a tradeoff. more lightning optimization [...] we don't have much time as tech takes time to mature, wallets, interop, integration.”
Responding to a comment, Back said he believes Bitcoin adoption hasn’t reached the bottom of the S-curve yet, as only 1-2% of the world population has tapped into Bitcoin. He predicts more investors will begin to “stack” BTC into cold storage wallets:
given volatility, i think #bitcoin can overshoot wildly and tap one of these $100-300 trillion market caps, correct and then regain a steadier adoption over time. i suspect people with average entry points, relative to then current price won't have much incentive to sell in size.
The CEO explained that part of that next wave of adoption may come from what he describes as “hyperbitcoinization spurts” — where people in hyperinflationary environments will “rush” to bitcoin:
However, responding to another comment, Back also admitted that “we’ve utterly failed to financialize bitcoin” thus far. The cypherpunk suggested that Bitcoin could be used in mortgages where property is used as collateral and Bitcoin as the interest:
The market in bitcoin-native financialisation is immature, almost untouched. bitcoin structured products, mortgages backed by real-estate but interest guaranteed by BTC, other products make bitcoin easier to use for more people, and match risk profiles. which creates more growth.
Back added that in order to approach $10 million, BTC would also need to “displace” a significant proportion of store of value premiums in bonds, real estate, gold and stock portfolios.
You think bitcoin twitter is bullish? Hal Finney (@halfin), was calculating a bitcoin price of $10,000,000 per coin just ONE WEEK after the the genesis block on January 3rd, 2009.— Doc (@DrBitcoinMD) August 23, 2019
Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/5MptLhEYHL
BTC is currently priced at $21,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst
TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT) and Cosmos(ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days. Investors are also advised to keep a close eye on Bitcoin price.
SEC to sue stablecoin issuer Paxos over Binance USD
Paxos Trust Company, a New York-based financial institution and technology company specializing in blockchain, is reportedly another target for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow underpinning demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
Solana price nears crossroad as bulls need to choice on their next move
Solana (SOL) price is erasing most of the gains from January as headwinds were piling up throughout the week, with another element to be added almost every day. With the risk sentiment near full risk-off and several elements not to be binary, it doesn't look easy to see any upside.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.