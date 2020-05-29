Asset managers are long 363 contracts to 93 shorts.

Leveraged funds trimmed 1578 shorts and 2032 longs.

This week's CoT report data is very much in favour of the bulls. Asset managers were long 262 vs 93 shorts on May 26th. The total change for the asset managers also showed long positions increased by 21 contracts and 100 short contracts were cut.

Leveraged funds were holding 3880 longs vs 4783 short positions. The shorts are in the lead but the longs caught up from the last three weeks worth of data. The change is positive to the long side as 1578 longs were cut vs 2032 shorts getting trimmed.