Bitcoin correlation with major US indices drops, Rothschild Investment triples BTC stash

- BTC correlation with major US indexes oscillates around the zero mark, with frequent negative correlation periods.
- Rothschild Investment tripled their BTC holdings in Q2 2021 as per the latest SEC filing.
- More investors seek exposure to uncorrelated assets like BTC to diversify their portfolios.
Bitcoin’s receding correlation with stock indexes is bullish for the asset. A negative correlation increases its utility as a market hedge in traders’ portfolios.
Major US indexes are now more uncorrelated with BTC, bullish for the asset
Among other major indexes, the US Dollar Index and VIX Index have become more uncorrelated with Bitcoin. The indices correlation currently stand at -0.42 and -0.63, respectively, based on Into The Block data.
The BTC correlation with other indexes – Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average – oscillates around the zero mark, close to becoming uncorrelated. Periods of negative correlation with BTC have become increasingly common for US stock market indices since May 2021. BTC price has suffered a drop since then.
More traditional finance traders seeking a diversified portfolio are turning to Bitcoin. Looking for exposure to non-correlated assets, these traders are likely to increase the demand for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has potential utility as a market hedge.
Institutional investors are increasing their exposure to Bitcoin consequently. Rothschild Investment, a money management firm, more than tripled its exposure to Bitcoin in Q2 2021. Based on their latest SEC filing, the firm increased its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares from 38,346 in Q1 to 141,405 in Q2.
The Chicago-based investment firm’s BTC holdings are currently worth $4.2 million. The firm’s latest purchase coincided with a Bitcoin price drop in the market. However, the price drop likely had no impact on Rothschild Investment’s decision to buy GBTC shares.
Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein commented on Bitcoin’s price drop and its impact on institutional buying,
Investors in this asset class are really not focused on the short-term or really short-term movements in price. These are the investors looking at their allocations medium to longer term. And so any volatility or even dampening of volatility is not something that anyone is hazed by.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why Cardano could soon experience 60% sell-off
Due to the choppy nature of the cryptocurrency markets, most altcoins, including ADA, have taken a hit. Despite the sideways movement, some cryptocurrencies have managed to stay afloat.
Shiba Inu price eyes 30% ascent after recent resuscitation
Shiba Inu price is showing signs of life after a massive downtrend. This development is seen across the board, with almost all altcoins resulting from an uptick in Bitcoin price.
Here's how US stimulus checks have contributed to Bitcoin price, according to the Cleveland Fed
The COVID-19 stimulus checks issued by the government led to a modest rise in the number of cryptocurrency purchases on exchanges. No significant impact on Bitcoin's price was noted.
SushiSwap reveals four new automatic market makers to reduce swap price impact
Ethereum-based decentralized exchange SushiSwap announced its recent development of four new Automatic Market Makers (AMMs), which will function as a base layer for the DEX.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.