- Bitcoin tumbles below $64,000, erasing most of the prior week’s gains.
- Coinbase’s weekly report anticipates a constructive Q4 for Bitcoin due to US interest-rate cuts and China’s supporting economic policy.
- Historically, October has been strong for Bitcoin, often leading to gains in the fourth quarter.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $64,000 on Monday after a 3% rise last week. On-chain and historical data point to strong potential for October and a positive fourth quarter, as noted by Coinglass and Coinbase’s weekly report, which cites the recent US rate cut and supportive policies from China that could support risky assets like Bitcoin. Furthermore, increasing institutional demand for the US spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) suggests a potential rally ahead.
Bitcoin performs best in fourth quarter and October month
Coinglass historical Bitcoin’s monthly returns and quarterly return data show optimism about Bitcoin’s price. Bitcoin generally has yielded positive returns for traders in October, with an average of 22.9%. More broadly, the fourth quarter data has generally shown a positive trend, with an average of 88.84%. Q4 will be important for the largest cryptocurrency because the upcoming US elections in November, with favorable conditions, could propel the price of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Monthly returns (%) chart
Bitcoin Quarterly returns (%) chart
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US by trading volume, published its latest report on Friday. The report, written by David Duong, Head of Institutional Research, and David Han, Institutional Research Analyst, anticipates a constructive Q4 due to US rate cuts and significant fiscal and monetary stimulus from China. Both factors should enhance market liquidity and support BTC performance, the analysts say.
“The SEC’s approval of options on iShares Bitcoin Trust is a positive signal. These options could enhance institutional adoption and liquidity,” the report says, adding that Bitcoin and high-beta crypto assets have a strong overall outlook for the market in the upcoming months.
Institutional flows to BTC rose last week compared to the previous week. According to Coinglass data, the inflow into US spot Bitcoin ETFs increased from $397.20 million to $1.10 billion from the third to the fourth week of September. This sharp rise in inflows suggests that institutional investors are confident in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, an on-chain Data and Analytics company, posted on Twitter that Bitcoin is “in the middle of the bull cycle.
“Its market cap is growing faster than its realized cap, a trend that typically lasts around two years,” he said.
This is generally a positive sign for Bitcoin, and if this pattern continues, the bull cycle might end by April 2025.
Hey bears, I'm sorry, but #Bitcoin is still in the middle of the bull cycle. https://t.co/QkaZx7wmAt pic.twitter.com/8lkIiRn1W7— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) September 30, 2024
However, Coinglass’s Bitcoin long-to-short ratio highlights the possibility of a short-term correction for Bitcoin. The ratio stands at 0.91, the lowest level this month. This ratio reflects bearish sentiment in the market as a number below one suggests that more traders anticipate the asset’s price to fall.
Bitcoin long-to-short ratio chart
Technical analysis: Bitcoin faces short-term correction
Bitcoin price broke above the consolidation zone between $62,000 and $64,700 on Thursday and rose 1% in the next two days. However, it faced rejection around the $66,000 psychological level on Saturday and declined slightly the next day. As of this writing on Monday, it continues to trade down below $64,000.
If BTC breaks and closes above the $66,000 level, it could rally 6% to retest its July 29 high of $70,079.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart declined slightly and is currently pointing downward, trading at 56, indicating a slowdown of bullish momentum. For Bitcoin to continue its rally, the RSI should rise back above 60 for the bullish momentum to be sustained.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC breaks and closes below the consolidation zone around $62,000, it could extend the decline by 7% to retest its September 17 low of $57,610.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
