The market panic that ensued after the collapse of Sam Bankman Fried's FTX exchange in early November seems to be abating.
The three-month Bitcoin (BTC) futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), widely considered a proxy for institutional activity, are drawing a premium over the cryptocurrency's going spot market price for the first time since FTX went bust.
The renewed premium indicates that institutional activity is no longer concentrated on the short side. The CME futures fell into a record discount in mid-November as sophisticated traders took bearish bets to hedge against a deeper FTX-induced slide in the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin, however, has been more resilient than expected over the past two months, with the downside capped at around $16,000.
Basis refers to the difference between futures and spot prices. (Arcane Research/TradingView) (Arcane Research, Skew, Laevitas, CME, TradingView)
The three-month CME futures traded at an annualized premium of 0.2%, while their Binance counterparts drew a premium of 2.4%.
The CME futures term structure – the difference between futures of different maturities at a given time point – remains inverted or in backwardation, according to Arcane Research.
In other words, farther-month contracts continue to trade at prices lower than near-month contracts, an anomalous condition, considering prices are generally higher at the long end of the curve.
"While CME’s basis has recovered, the term structure remains in backwardation as institutional investors maintain a cautious view on bitcoin and less liquid further dated expiry dates," Arcane Research's Bendik. Schei and Vetle Lunde wrote in a note to clients.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. Interestingly, this move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
Ethereum Classic price to collect liquidity one way or another, here's what traders should watch for
Ethereum Classic price has cultivated a new narrative as the bulls produced a massive 25% influx on January 4. The upswing was the largest daily gainer for ETC since July 16's 31% rise.
Hedera Hashgraph price: This is why HBAR’s 21% rally could be coming to an end
Hedera Hashgraph price has been the recipient of the recovery bullishness noted across the crypto market, which brought the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $800 billion. The altcoin is inching closer to tagging the December 2022 highs.
Binance clarifies $1 billion stablecoin backing gap was a “timing mismatch”
Binance admitted that due to periodically rebalancing, Binance-Peg BUSD did not always seem to be backed by Paxos-issued BUSD. Binance further clarified that the data imbalance did not impact the redemption made by users.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.