Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bullish flag pattern eyes $300

- Bitcoin Cash spike hits a wall at $297 but bulls refuse to lose sight of $300.
- A breakout above the bullish flag pattern could imminently push BCH/USD past $300.
Bitcoin Cash is in the middle of a retreat after the latest rally fell short of $300. The rally in the last few days has yielded massively for BCH investors: From the support at $220 mid-July to highs of $297. At the time of writing, BCH is dancing at $298 following a minor retreat.
In spite of the lower correction, Bitcoin Cash bulls have not lost sight of $300. In the meantime, holding above $290 seems top on their priority list. The formation of a short term bullish flag pattern highlights the potential Bitcoin Cash has. It is apparent that trading above this pattern’s resistance would boost Bitcoin Cash bullish case to levels beyond $300.
From a technical perspective, a sideways trading action could take over with the price remaining pivotal at $290 in the near term. It is clear, selling pressure has increased following the rejection from $289. The RSI is currently moving sidelong marginally under the overbought region. The MACD, on the other hand, puts emphasis on the presence of selling influence with its vivid bearish divergence.
The best bet for Bitcoin Cash trading above $300 depends on the ability to sustain gains past the flag pattern. This would encourage more buyers to join the market, thereby boosting BCH upwards.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance upfront
BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up from $10,936 to $10,966. The buyers are currently aiming for the $11,000 psychological level. The daily confluence detector ...
RiXRP/USD bulls in complete control, aim for $0.25 psychological level
XRP/USD bulls retained control for the fifth straight day as the price went up from $0.2246 to $0.2378. Over the last four days, XRP/USD has been sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD readies for the ultimate lift-off to $340
Ethereum price hit a wall at the new 2020 high around $334. Bulls had a plan keep to keep the price above the support at $320, however, this dream was shattered when bearish pressure increased during the trading sessions on ...
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD jumps into overbought zone
TRX/USD bulls retained control of the market for the third straight day as the price went up from $0.01928 to $0.01951. In the process, the price jumped above the 20-day Bollinger jaw upper band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.