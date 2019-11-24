Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 61.8% Fib is the level to beat for the bulls

- The world’s 5th most favorite cryptocurrency is down 20+% on the week.
- Range play intact, as bears await fresh impetus for the next leg lower.
The recovery from seven-month lows of 195.13 lost legs on Saturday near 218.50, as Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD), currently trades around the 210 level, in absence of the weekend love this Sunday. The coin trades around a flat line, having hit a daily high of 216.70 and a daily low of 207.88. With the latest decline, the price trades 2+% lower on a daily basis while rising 3% over the last 24 hours. The market capitalization for BCH stands at $ 3.85 billion.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
As observed on the hourly sticks, the price failed once again to take out the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of Friday’s decline, placed near the 216.10 region on Sunday. Since then, the sellers are in charge, having driven the coin back below the 50% Fib level at 212.10. The No. 5 coin continues to trade in a tight range over the last hours, stuck between the now 50% Fib resistance and 38.2% Fib support around 208.00. The upward-sloping 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) near 212 region continues to restrict the price-action while the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flatlined right at the 50 level. This suggests neutral bias in the near-term. However, with heavy-looking crypto markets, the bearish pressure on the coin will remain intact going forward.
Any recovery is likely to be limited by the 61.8% Fib level. However, if the bulls are successful to regain the last, they are likely to extend the break higher towards the downward sloping 100-HMA, located at 222.55.
BCH/USD Levels to watch
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|211.8696
|Today Daily Change
|-3.4901
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.62
|Today daily open
|215.3597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|267.2809
|Daily SMA50
|251.3347
|Daily SMA100
|269.6903
|Daily SMA200
|322.4267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|218.395
|Previous Daily Low
|203.3805
|Previous Weekly High
|270.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|195.1279
|Previous Monthly High
|306.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|197.9382
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|212.6595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|209.116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|206.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|197.3638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|191.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|221.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|227.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|236.3909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
