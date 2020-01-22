Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD trends in a narrow $4-range over the last four days

- BCH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation.
- The price is hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bears took control of the market in the early hours of Wednesday, wherein the price fell from $343.15 to $339.80. Over the last four days, BCH/USD has been trending in a narrow range between $343.50 and $339. The price is looking to break below the support provided by the upward trending line but is comfortably hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud.
On the downside, the MACD line is looking to crossover the signal, hinting reversal of bullish momentum. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions, while the RSI indicator has finally crept below the overbought zone. All these signs tell us that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces resistance at $8,780
BTC/USD continued to go up following a bullish Tuesday, wherein the asset went up from $8,624 to $8,724. Presently, it is priced at $8,630. The daily confluence detector shows that there is a strong resistance level at $8,780.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD rises from a key pennant pattern
Litecoin appears to have stalled marginally under the $60 key resistance zone. The daily cryptocurrencies rates show that LTC is facing growing bearish pressure. The price is dancing at $57.5 after ...
DASH/USD gigantic leaps subside, bulls deal with $110 critical resistance
Dash massive 75% gain last week saw the crypto break pass key resistance zones including $100 and $110. The bullish momentum pushed forcefully towards the next hurdle at $120. However, the bearish pressure at $115 did not allow further ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates below $170
ETH/USD bears have taken control in the early hours of Wednesday, following a bullish Tuesday where the price went up from $166.75 to $169.45. Currently, the asset is priced around $169 and is hovering above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...