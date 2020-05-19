Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD rising triangle pattern spells doom as downside targets $200

- Bitcoin Cash fails to hold above $250 and retreats to test support at $240.
- BCH/USD is facing a bearish situation brought about by the formation of a rising triangle pattern.
Bitcoin Cash is following closely in the footsteps of the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC). Just like BTC, BCH/USD was recently rejected from a key resistance zone at $255. The trading on Monday tried to keep Bitcoin above $250, however, the generally bearish cryptocurrency market paved the way for more losses towards $240. At the time of writing, BCH is teetering at $245 amid a bearish trend and expanding volatility.
Looking at the daily chart, Bitcoin Cash is holding onto an ascending trendline. Its immediate downside is also protected by the 50-day SMA. The trendline forms part of a rising triangle pattern. If Bitcoin Cash fails to break the pattern resistance at $270 then investors would have to brace for a selloff, targeting $200. Moreover, breaking above the triangle resistance will push Bitcoin in an area dominated by sellers between $270 and $300.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin short term analysis has a bearish bias. The RSI has stalled in its recovery to the oversold. Downward movement hints that selling pressure is gaining traction. If support at $245 and $240 fails to hold, BCH/USD could nosedive to find lower support and create fresh demand from the investors waiting to buy low.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
