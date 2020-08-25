Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280

- Bitcoin Cash falls in tandem with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple as crypto selloff begins.
- BCH/USD eyes support at $280 after losing over 2% of its value on the day.
Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend. Support at $275 came in handy halting the crypto from suffering dire losses.
Recovery on Monday was slow but steady. BCH/USD stepped above the 50 SMA resistance as well as the $290 level. Unfortunately, resistance at the descending trendline stood in the way leaving the resistance at the 100 SMA and $300 untested.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash has lost over 2% its value to exchange hands at $$283.The prevailing trend is bearish as highlighted by the RSI and the MACD. Losses are likely are likely to continue if the technical picture remains unchanged. Support is envisioned $280 but if declines extended, weekend support at $275 will come in handy.
BCH/USD1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
