Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD recovery takes a breather between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA

- Bitcoin Cash trimmed gains under $260 after failing to sustain recovery to $270.
- BCH/USD is among the biggest single-digit gainers on the market; the prevailing technical picture hints further growth.
Bitcoin Cash is in the green on Thursday towards the end of the Asian session. The price has grown by 1.82% on the day to trade at $257 after advancing from $253.17 (opening value). On the upside, an intraday high has been formed at $260 (immediate resistance). The majority of the major cryptocurrencies are in the green except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is down 0.15% while Ethereum has lost 0.1% of its value.
BCH/USD is dancing between the 50-day SMA support and the 200-day SMA resistance. The breakout earlier this week failed to sustain the gains towards $270 culminating in losses below $260. From a technical perspective, the prevailing trend is in favor of the bulls. Supporting the bullish momentum is the RSI’s movement towards the overbought region. The MACD is also seating in the positive region. A minor bullish trend above the MACD shows that bulls are ready to pull Bitcoin Cash above $260.
In the event sellers gain traction, support is expected at the 50-day SMA, the ascending trendline, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. On the upside, another attempt on breaking $270 could be the key for gains towards $300. In the meantime, investors should be ready for consolidation around $260 before another breakout comes into the picture.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD en route to $20,000 by end of 2020
Bitcoin price has employed defense mechanisms after a breakdown from highs above $10,000. The price formed a weekly low below $9,400 before recovering above $9,600. The trading commenced at $9,667 on ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sandwiched between SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves
XRP/USD dropped from $0.203 to $0.2028 as Wednesday’s sessions came to a close. The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves.
ETH/USD trends near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band
ETH/USD went up from $237.65 to $242.16 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. The price is trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, as the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
IOT/USD outperforms Bitcoin, spikes above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
IOTA is towering above major cryptocurrencies in the market following a 1.7% growth on the day compared to Bitcoin’s 0.08% gain. Other cryptoassets such as Ethereum and Ripple have ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.