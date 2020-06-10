Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin

- Bitcoin Cash breaks out above a descending trendline; paving the way for gains targeting $260 and $300.
- The prevailing technical picture place bulls at the helm of the price action but can they clear the hurdle at $260.
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline. The goal among the bulls is to clear the resistance at $260 and pave the way for gains towards the psychological $300. The price is teetering at $257 at the time of writing following more than 1.5% growth on the day. Its trend remains bullish but the shrinking volatility suggests rapid price action could be sabotaged.
As Bitcoin Cash spiked from $245 (opening value) to highs close to $260, Bitcoin is dealing with increased selling activity after failing to contain gains above $9,800. An intraday high has been reached at $9,818 and on the downside $9,739 is the intraday low. BTC/USD is trading at $9,772 compared to the opening value of $9,779.
Bitcoin Cash technical picture
If Bitcoin Cash fails to break the seller congestion zone at $260, expect a reversal to take effect towards $255 (initial support). However, for now, the buyers will remain in control of the price as observed from the RSI and the MACD. The RSI is holding the ground above 70 (overbought region) while the MACD features a bullish divergence in support of the ongoing price action. Other support areas under $255 include the 200 SMA, 50 SMA and the key support range between $245 and $250.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.