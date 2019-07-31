- Bitcoin Cash has moved to the fourth position in the global cryptocurrency rating.
- BCH is one of the best-performing coins out of top-10.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion, has gained over 6% of its value in recent 24 hours and touched an intraday high at $337.00. At the time of writing the coin is changing hands at $330.30 amid expanding volatility.
Read also: Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD near-term double-top formation
Bitcoin Cash's technical picture
BCH /USD has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies. The coin has recovered from the recent low of $255.00 (July 15) and settled well above critical $300.00 handle. BCH/USD has gained over 12% in recent seven days and moved to the fourth position in the global cryptocurrency rating.
On the upside, the initial barrier is created by $340.00. This resistance is closely followed by the recent high $344.00 touched on July 20. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $351.10 (SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on 4-hour chart).
The nearest support awaits us at $312.00 (SMA50 1-hour). Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may continue towards a stronger barrier created by a confluence of SMA50 and SMA100 on 4-hour chart at $307.30. This area separates us from psychological $300.00.
BCH/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
