Currently, the buyers and the sellers are fighting with each other for control.

The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls took control after two straight bearish days as the price went up from $239.57 to $240.55. The price is currently trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and has found resistance at the SMA 50. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator indicates that the market isn’t in favor of either the buyers or the sellers as the two wrestle for control.

BCH/USD bulls need to overcome resistance at the SMA 50, SMA 20, $254.80, $267.74, SMA 200. On the downside, healthy support lies at $228.85 and $207.15.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 240.6235 Today Daily Change 1.0542 Today Daily Change % 0.44 Today daily open 239.5693 Trends Daily SMA20 245.6416 Daily SMA50 240.4728 Daily SMA100 272.0734 Daily SMA200 270.08 Levels Previous Daily High 247.5737 Previous Daily Low 234.292 Previous Weekly High 265.4907 Previous Weekly Low 217.6786 Previous Monthly High 280.3806 Previous Monthly Low 206.3545 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 239.3656 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.5001 Daily Pivot Point S1 233.3829 Daily Pivot Point S2 227.1966 Daily Pivot Point S3 220.1012 Daily Pivot Point R1 246.6647 Daily Pivot Point R2 253.76 Daily Pivot Point R3 259.9464



