- Currently, the buyers and the sellers are fighting with each other for control.
- The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls took control after two straight bearish days as the price went up from $239.57 to $240.55. The price is currently trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and has found resistance at the SMA 50. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator indicates that the market isn’t in favor of either the buyers or the sellers as the two wrestle for control.
BCH/USD bulls need to overcome resistance at the SMA 50, SMA 20, $254.80, $267.74, SMA 200. On the downside, healthy support lies at $228.85 and $207.15.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|240.6235
|Today Daily Change
|1.0542
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|239.5693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|245.6416
|Daily SMA50
|240.4728
|Daily SMA100
|272.0734
|Daily SMA200
|270.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|247.5737
|Previous Daily Low
|234.292
|Previous Weekly High
|265.4907
|Previous Weekly Low
|217.6786
|Previous Monthly High
|280.3806
|Previous Monthly Low
|206.3545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|239.3656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|242.5001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|233.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|227.1966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|220.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|246.6647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|253.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|259.9464
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls stage a comeback
The price went up from $9,512.10 to $9,543 so far this Thursday. There are no strong resistance levels, but immediate support lies at $9,525. This level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Month high, 4-hour SMA 50 and ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below upward trending line
XRP/USD went up from $0.2015 to $0.202, following a bearish Wednesday. The price currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum. On the upside, the bulls face ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: Where is ETH/USD consolidation heading to?
Ethereum price has managed to stay above $210 amid the strong stand by the bears across the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is also unable to clear the resistance at $10,000 and has resorted to seeking refuge above $9,500. On the other hand, Ripple is settling above $0.20 after ...
Cardano Price Analysis: Is ADA immune to weakness?
There was a broad-based sell-off in the cryptosphere on Wednesday leaving most of the crypto majors trading in the red. Although ADA/USD is still trading lower it could have been much worse as the pair bounced off session lows to push 5% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.