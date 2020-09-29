Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH flashes sell signals in 4-hour and 12-hour charts

- The parabolic SAR has reversed from bullish to bearish in the 4-hour chart.
- The IOMAP shows that the price is currently sitting on top of a healthy support wall.
The BCH 4-hour chart flashed a sell sign in the TD sequential indicator. After flashing the signal, the price has been trending horizontally over the next six sessions.
BCH needs to break below the upward trending line and the SMA 200 ($224.25) to validate that sell signal and strengthen the downtrend. The parabolic SAR and MACD are both bearish, which shows that the price should ideally break below this period of consolidation. However, why is the price consolidating in the first place instead of going down? For that, we need to look at the IOMAP.
BCH IOMAP
IntoTheBlock’s “In/Out of the Money Around Price” model (IOMAP) shows us that BTC is presently sitting on top of a strong support wall at $223. At this level, around 106,810 addresses had previously purchased 816,280 BCH. As per the IOMAP, this support wall absorbs a lot of the selling pressure, which is preventing the downward trend, for now. However, if the sellers do break below this level, they may have enough momentum to take the price below $200.
On the upside, we have a moderate-to-strong resistance level, $233. In this level, 96,400 addresses had bought 594,000 BCH.
BCH 12-hour chart
The 12-hour chart helps us gain a better understanding of the potential price action. The latest candlestick has also flashed a sell signal in the TD sequential indicator. To solidify this downtrend, the price must break below the SMA 50 ($224) to have a bearish breakout from the flag formation. Following this, the price will probably drop down to the $214.45 support level. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around the neutral zone, which shows that the sellers have plenty of room to move before the asset becomes undervalued.
BCH Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|227.7138
|Today Daily Change
|1.9304
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|225.7834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|224.9054
|Daily SMA50
|254.8247
|Daily SMA100
|252.1534
|Daily SMA200
|242.794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|234.6996
|Previous Daily Low
|223.8736
|Previous Weekly High
|233.4679
|Previous Weekly Low
|203.1995
|Previous Monthly High
|338.2532
|Previous Monthly Low
|244.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|228.0091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|230.564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|221.5381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|217.2929
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|210.7121
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|232.3641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|238.9449
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|243.1901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
