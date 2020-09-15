Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level

- BCH has been previously trending in a $10-range between $221.20 to $231.
- BCH must now get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20
After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. Currently, the buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve. The recent bullish price action has jumped the RSI from the edge of the oversold zone to 50. What this means is that there is more space for buyers to push the price up.
BCH/USD daily
BCH/USD IOMAP
However, to enjoy any more bullish movement, BCH has to somehow get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20. If they do manage to do that, then the price should be able to go up to $273, where it encounters the next strong resistance level.
On the flip side, if the price does fail to encounter the initial resistance, there is a moderate-to-strong support zone between $226.65 to $233.27.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|238.6948
|Today Daily Change
|12.7416
|Today Daily Change %
|5.64
|Today daily open
|225.9532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|244.8972
|Daily SMA50
|274.7613
|Daily SMA100
|254.6179
|Daily SMA200
|248.8554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|228.8056
|Previous Daily Low
|219.0434
|Previous Weekly High
|233.272
|Previous Weekly Low
|215.8975
|Previous Monthly High
|338.2532
|Previous Monthly Low
|244.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|225.0765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|222.7726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|220.3959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|214.8385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|210.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|230.1581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|234.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|239.9202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
