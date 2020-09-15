Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level

BCH has been previously trending in a $10-range between $221.20 to $231.

BCH must now get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20

After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. Currently, the buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve. The recent bullish price action has jumped the RSI from the edge of the oversold zone to 50. What this means is that there is more space for buyers to push the price up.

BCH/USD daily

BCH/USD IOMAP

However, to enjoy any more bullish movement, BCH has to somehow get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20. If they do manage to do that, then the price should be able to go up to $273, where it encounters the next strong resistance level.

On the flip side, if the price does fail to encounter the initial resistance, there is a moderate-to-strong support zone between $226.65 to $233.27.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 238.6948 Today Daily Change 12.7416 Today Daily Change % 5.64 Today daily open 225.9532 Trends Daily SMA20 244.8972 Daily SMA50 274.7613 Daily SMA100 254.6179 Daily SMA200 248.8554 Levels Previous Daily High 228.8056 Previous Daily Low 219.0434 Previous Weekly High 233.272 Previous Weekly Low 215.8975 Previous Monthly High 338.2532 Previous Monthly Low 244.1306 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 225.0765 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 222.7726 Daily Pivot Point S1 220.3959 Daily Pivot Point S2 214.8385 Daily Pivot Point S3 210.6337 Daily Pivot Point R1 230.1581 Daily Pivot Point R2 234.3629 Daily Pivot Point R3 239.9202



