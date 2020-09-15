Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level

  • BCH has been previously trending in a $10-range between $221.20 to $231.
  • BCH must now get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20

After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. Currently, the buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve. The recent bullish price action has jumped the RSI from the edge of the oversold zone to 50. What this means is that there is more space for buyers to push the price up.

BCH/USD daily 

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD IOMAP

fxsoriginal

However, to enjoy any more bullish movement, BCH has to somehow get over strong resistance between $236.58 and $243.20. If they do manage to do that, then the price should be able to go up to $273, where it encounters the next strong resistance level.

On the flip side, if the price does fail to encounter the initial resistance, there is a moderate-to-strong support zone between $226.65 to $233.27.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 238.6948
Today Daily Change 12.7416
Today Daily Change % 5.64
Today daily open 225.9532
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 244.8972
Daily SMA50 274.7613
Daily SMA100 254.6179
Daily SMA200 248.8554
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 228.8056
Previous Daily Low 219.0434
Previous Weekly High 233.272
Previous Weekly Low 215.8975
Previous Monthly High 338.2532
Previous Monthly Low 244.1306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 225.0765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 222.7726
Daily Pivot Point S1 220.3959
Daily Pivot Point S2 214.8385
Daily Pivot Point S3 210.6337
Daily Pivot Point R1 230.1581
Daily Pivot Point R2 234.3629
Daily Pivot Point R3 239.9202

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level

After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. The buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve.

More Bitcoin Cash News

ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD falls below $12 as bears take full control

ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD falls below $12 as bears take full control

ChainLink has been on a massive downtrend since the mid-August $20 rejection. Currently, the price has been failing to get past the $12.78 resistance level. Many believe that LINK/USD’s future ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB hits a yearly high at $33.38 and aims for $40

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB hits a yearly high at $33.38 and aims for $40

BNB was the first major coin to recover from the crash on September 3. Not only BNB has recovered from a low of $18, but it’s getting a ton of continuation, increasing by almost 86% in ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ ready to bounce to $4.5 according to technical indicators

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ ready to bounce to $4.5 according to technical indicators

Tezos price was trading below $0.98 in March right after the pandemic crash. XTZ bulls managed to create a massive 300% bull rally towards $4.5 just months later experiencing a notable ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location