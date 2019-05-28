Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD stays in the green; price battles Bollinger Band upper resistance
- The growing bullish wave on Sunday last week placed BCH/USD in an upward trajectory towards $450.
- Bitcoin Cash consolidates above $420 while the upside is limited at $440.
Bitcoin Cash is trending upwards on the day, although the entire market is still navigating the sea of red. BCH/USD is up 1.24% on Wednesday and is changing hands at $436.56 at the time of writing. The building bullish trend on the market is emanating from the support at $420 aided by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour.
Recently, Bitcoin Cash reversed the downtrend from support formed at $370. The price corrected above $400 but stalled at $420 giving way for a downward move that explored the levels close to $390. The growing bullish wave on Sunday last week placed BCH/USD in an upward trajectory breaking above the 100 SMA resistance, $400 and extended the gains to retest $450 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Cash has in the last couple of says been consolidating above $420 while the upside is limited at $440. As mentioned the price is struggling to break above $440 resistance; a move that is likely to test $450 hurdle. The bulls currently have eyes on $500 although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is horizontal at 61.53, to show that the price is likely to continue trending sideways in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.