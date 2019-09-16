Bitcoin Cash jumped off a key technical level on the same day that HTC announced that Bitcoin Cash will be added to the Zion wallet.

Bitcoin Cash is now the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to join with Taiwan based consumer electronics giant HTC. According to reports from the Bitcoin Cash official website, users can now make payments, send, receive and withdraw BCH with HTC's default Zion Wallet.

This is an exciting development as more and more Asian countries and tech firms choose to take on cryptocurrency payment mechanisms.

Meanwhile, controversial cryptocurrency evangelist and BCH advocate Roger Ver added: