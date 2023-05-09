How Elliott Wave helped us to navigate the "Drop and Pop" Movement on BCHUSD?!
Bitcoin Cash with ticker BCHUSD is trading south for the last couple of months, but we want to focus on the intraday hourly chart in which we have spotted nice and clean pattern by Elliott wave theory.
At the end of April and beginning of May we were tracking a bearish running triangle formation within wave (iv) that was indicating for the final wave (v) before bounce and recovery. Triangle consists of five waves a-b-c-d-e and it’s a continuation pattern that usually occurs in 4th waves of an impulse and in B-waves of correction.
BCH/USD 1h chart from May 05
As you can see, after completing of a triangle within wave (iv), BCHUSD dropped yesterday on May 08 into final wave (v) towards projected target, from where we expected a rebound once a five-wave cycle of the lower degree fully unfolds.
BCH/USD 1h chart from May 08
And, today on May 09 we can see nice and sharp bounce, which suggests now at least a temporary support in place. Currently it seems to be unfolding a five-wave bullish impulse into first leg (a)/(i), so more gains can be seen for wave (c) or (iii) in upcoming days/weeks, just watch out for an intraday pullback in (b)/(ii).
BCH/USD 1h chart from May 09
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets. These wallets are wholly controlled by the Bankruptcy Estate that was created to aid creditors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s defunct firms – Alameda Research and FTX exchange.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.