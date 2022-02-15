Bitcoin Cash and Dash coin Elliott Wave analysis: Bears are still in control

There is not much of change in the Crypto market since yesterday, but we can see some intraday recovery in the Crypto total market cap chart, which can be an indication that wave 4 correction is completed, however, we need to see a recovery back to 2.0T level to confirm wave 5.

DSHUSD is turning sharply down in the 4-hour chart after only three waves A-B-C of recovery, indicates bears are still in control within that ending diagonal pattern, ideally for the final wave (C) of 5 and then we can expect a bullish reversal.

DASH 4h Elliott Wave analysis

BCHUSD is one the weakest and looks like bears are still in control after recent three-wave corrective recovery only in the 4-hour chart. We actually still see it in sub wave "iv" correction that can retest the lows for the final wave "v" of 5 before we will see a bullish reversal. Keep in mind that bulls may step in only above 400 region

Bitcoin Cash 4h Elliott Wave analysis

