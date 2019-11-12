Reportedly Bitcoin is accepted by around 323 venues in Venezuela, whereas 360 businesses accept Bitcoin Cash.

The statistics indicate that the Bitcoin Cash community's adoption drive in the country has been a success.

According to a Cointimes report, Bitcoin Cash is accepted by more shops and merchants in Venezuela than the original Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The report suggested that Bitcoin is accepted by a total of 323 venues across the country, whereas Bitcoin Cash is accepted by 360 businesses. If this is accurate, the numbers imply that the Bitcoin Cash community's adoption drive in Venezuela has been successful. Their latest initiative is a physical Bitcoin Cash House in Barquisimeto city. The idea is to provide a venue and platform where citizens can learn about the acquisition, storage and usage of cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin Cash House is sponsored by bitcoin.com and Sideshift.ai.

Matt Aaron, Bitcoin.com manager, said:

Having a physical location is POWERFUL. We, the crypto community, talk ‘trustless.’ But the rest of the world has to earn that trust. In person conversations are powerful. Bitcoin Cash got a further boost in Venezuela last month when George Donnelly, who played an important role in getting the Dash crypto adopted in Latin America, joined the cause.

In an interview with CoinSpice, Donnelly said:

Bitcoin Cash understands and values merchant adoption from what I can see. It is a top 5 crypto, this gives people greater trust when accepting crypto. There are existing innovative tools for accepting and paying with Bitcoin Cash, also liquidity is good.

Oscar Salas, a professional graphic designer, has been promoting BCH through meetups and media outreach on podcasts and international publications. He has successfully been persuading over 200 taxi drivers to accept BCH.



