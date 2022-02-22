Bitcoin we wrote: bulls are unable to keep control of this market - A break below 40300 is a sell signal. We have the medium term sell signal now targeting 38000/37500 then 36400/36000 & 34000.

Ripple we wrote: holding below 7900/7850 can target 7500 before strong support at 7100/7050. Longs need stops below 6950.

Strong support at 7100/7050 also broken for the next sell signal.

Ethereum we wrote: breaks minor support at 3000/2970 & now breaks support at 2840/00 to target 2590/2550, probably as far as the 500 day moving average at 2450/2400.

Almost there!

Daily analysis

Bitcoin breaks 40800/500 for a medium term sell signal in the 3 month bear trend initially targeting 38000/37500 then 36400/36000 (just hit as I write) & 34000. Do not be surprised to see a test of the 100 week moving average at 32600/450.

Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with first resistance at 39400/450. Further resistance at 40900/41000. Shorts need stops above 42200.

Ripple break of strong support at 7100/7050 is our next sell signal targeting 6600/6550. Longs look too risky!! Further losses test very important 100 week moving average support at 6190/6160. Longs need stops below 6100. A break lower quickly targets 5800.

Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with resistance at 7080/90, 7300/7350 & 7460/90.

Ethereum breaks minor support at 3000/2970 t& now breaks support at 2840/00 to target 2590/2550, probably as far as the 500 day moving average at 2450/2400 this week. This MA held the low in January so bet on a bounce from here if you think the same can happen again. However a break below 2350 should therefore be quite a serious sell signal in the bear trend.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 2800/2850 & 2970/3000.