Bitcoin (BTC/USD) jumps 15%; trading at highest levels since January 2018

Bitcoin price on Wednesday in the second half of the session is trading with big gains of 15%.

BTC/USD is trading at the highest levels seen since January 2018, up within $13,500 territory.

The Bitcoin price is further exploding to the north, big gains of over 15% in the session, jumping into $13,500. It is the highest level seen since mid-January 2018, a time when the market was falling heavily, after the 2017 bull run.

BTC/USD has been largely outperforming its peers, running away with the noted double-digit gains. The door was left wide open to further gains, after a breach of the $12,000 price barrier.

The next major zone of interest will very likely be $15,000 price mark, where resistance of some significance can be seen on the weekly chart.

BTC/USD weekly chart