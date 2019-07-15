- BTC/USD regained some ground after a strong sell-off during early Asian hours.
- The losses still may be extended, experts warn.
Bitcoin has been losing ground recently. The first digital coin has lost over 13% of its value since the weekend and dived under $10,000 for a fraction of time during early Asian hours on Monday.
While U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of digital assets might have served as an initial trigger for the sell-off, the further momentum gained traction due to technical and speculative factors.
“Bitcoin continues to trade lower as comments from President Trump put downward pressure on the cryptocurrency. It could fall further to $8,000, giving back all the gains made in June,” Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. in Toronto commented.
Many experts view $10,000 as a critical barrier for Bitcoin, though the longer-term upside trend will stay intact even if the price dips lower. On a weekly chart, we still have room for correction as long as $7,300-$7,200 stays intact. This support area is created by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a weekly chart.
Moreover, considering that the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays in the overbought territory, the sell-off can still be qualified as a natural correction.
BTC/USD, 1-week chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.