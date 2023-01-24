Bitcoin's (BTC) January price rally has analysts focusing on higher valuations last seen in mid-2022.

The top cryptocurrency by market value has risen almost 40% to $23,000 this month, the steepest gain since October 2021, according to CoinDesk data.

The bounce looks impressive, considering it has cleared key resistance levels despite lingering concerns about the fallout from the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX. A resistance level is the price where supply is expected to be strong enough to keep prices from moving higher.

Bitcoin's October bounce ran out of steam around $21,000, establishing that as a significant price hurdle. By moving above it, bitcoin has flipped the former resistance into support.

"Bitcoin has extended its sharp relief rally, clearing resistance near $21,000," Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, said in a note to clients. "The next resistance is more significant at the August high ($25,000)."

Bitcoin has flipped resistance around $21,000 into support. (Fairlead Strategies)

The weekly chart MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and changes, is producing higher bars above the zero line, a sign of improving bullish momentum. At the same time, the overbought reading on the stochastic indicator is a signal for caution on the part of the bulls.

"We remain neutral intermediate-term with the return of overbought conditions per the weekly stochastics," Stockton noted.

According to David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, any rally toward $25,000 depends on traditional risk assets.

Traditional risk assets have regained poise in the past two trading days, with technology stocks leading the way higher on easing concerns of recession and a less aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors are certain that the Fed will slow the pace of tightening to a 25 basis-point rate increase on Feb. 1.