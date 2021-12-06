BTC/USD Technical Analysis
- BTC/USD is in uptrend
- The price needs further bullish momentum
- 65000 is expected
- Daily timeframe is bullish
DAILY CHART BTC/USD
- Order block
- Ascending trend line support
- High
- Bounce zone
- Target
The price is currently bouncing from the zone. We could see a continuation up if the market gets further bullish momentum. M L3 is the level to break. Investors are looking for BTC/USD as the new haven as GOLD has lost some of it's safe haven value lately. Riskier assets are meant also to be anti government as faith in govts has been lost. We expect crypto markets to develop fully and the pioneer Bitcoin has the potential for 300.000 USD which could come in time. At this point the potential to go and retest 52655 is high. The break of that level should be targeting 61198 and 65469.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets set to recover after recent flash crash
Bitcoin price is currently consolidating after a minor recovery from the brutal sell-off on December 4. The recent uptick in buying pressure has pushed BTC higher, and altcoins have followed suit. Going forward, investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and others to continue heading higher.
Metaverse and dog-themed tokens beat Bitcoin as top performing cryptos in 2021
Bitcoin’s dominance takes a hit as metaverse, and dog-themed tokens gain popularity. Over the past two months, there has been a massive spike in active wallet addresses holding Shiba Inu.
Renowned crypto analysts evaluate whether a bear market has started
Bitcoin price wiped October gains in the recent crash over the weekend, leading analysts to question whether the bear market has started. Bitcoin’s two-month-long bearish streak is indicative of a bear market.
Decentraland's MANA token primed for another downswing before 20% rebound
Decentraland price might provide a ‘buy’ opportunity before the buyers make a comeback and trigger a minor upswing. Investors need to pay close attention to one vital support level where the reversal is likely to occur.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?