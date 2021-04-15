Bitcoin (BTC) looked set to retest previous all-time highs on Thursday as a fund manager called it a “great opportunity to buy.”
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a 3.3% daily comedown for BTC/USD taking aim at new support levels on Thursday.
Bitcoin outlook “wildly bullish”
After surging to nearly $65,000 on Monday, Bitcoin began to consolidate in a new range as the buzz around Coinbase’s successful Nasdaq listing cooled.
At the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency traded at around $62,600, around $700 higher than March’s record of $61,700.
This area, Vailshire Capital Management CEO Jeff Ross believes, should now set the scene for a support-resistance flip, which, if successful, will allow BTC/USD to continue rising.
“Healthy retest of previous consolidation wedge ceiling. Macro view: Wildly bullish. On-chain analytics: Wildly bullish,” he wrote on Twitter on the day.
“Opinion: Price should close above old ‘ceiling’ of ~$61,250, then surge higher. Great opportunity to buy before next leg higher.”
Sellers cool off under $70,000
A look at exchange order books appeared to confirm appetite even among ardent sellers for allowing Bitcoin a few thousand dollars’ further growth on short timeframes.
On Binance, sell orders were lined up first at $65,000, with a more significant band of resistance now in place at $70,000 and $72,000.
BTC/USD buy and sell order heatmap. Source: Material Indicators
Those upper levels have long been the focus of analysts, with one even describing them as “destiny” for the short term.
Other on-chain metrics showed sustained engagement from investors across the board, with the total number of Bitcoin wallet addresses containing 0.01 BTC or more passing 9 million for the first time.
Bitcoin wallets with 0.01 BTC or more. Source: Glassnode
