Bitcoin, Ethereum prices struggle after mixed US NFP data

The US economy added 339,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in May, against market expectations of 190,000.

In the first look the May US NFP data release signals a hot job market, however experts believe this is a case of the economy’s “soft landing.”

Annual wage growth has slowed down, pointing at cooling inflation and lesser likelihood of a rate hike ahead of a recovery in risk assets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices experienced a temporary pullback as crypto market participants reacted to the news of the US NFP data release for May. Similar to the situation in April, the number of Nonfarm Payrolls added far exceeded the market’s expectations.

Interestingly, the slowing down of annual wage growth feeds a bearish thesis for the US Dollar index and points at inflationary pressures cooling down in the short-term. This could benefit risk assets like Bitcoin that closed May at the first monthly loss of 2023.

Bitcoin price analysis: Comparing April’s job release to May

Based on the Bitcoin/USD one-day price chart from Bitstamp, Bitcoin price experienced a pullback in response to April’s job report. The actual number of Nonfarm Payrolls added was relatively higher compared to market expectations, 294,000 jobs were added.

The chart signals a decline in BTC price and the asset is yet to recover from the pullback, closing the month of May at its first monthly loss of 2023. While a similar reaction is typically expected from BTC in June, with May data revealing the addition of higher than expected payrolls to the US economy, a key metric: annual wage growth has slowed down.

US economy’s annual wage growth has moderated to 4.3% year-on-year increasing hurdles in the Federal Reserve’s plans to hike interest rates. This metric signals inflationary pressures in the economy are cooling.

Bitcoin/USD one-day price chart

Yohay Elam, senior analyst at FXStreet was quoted as saying:

According to the latest Nonfarm Payrolls, the job market is slowing down to a "Goldilocks level" – not too hot nor too cold. For markets, it means ongoing growth but with lower inflation and interest rates. For the US Dollar, it means the path of least resistance is down.

With the US Dollar eyeing a path of decline, risk assets like Bitcoin are likely to begin their recovery in June, wiping out losses from May 2023. Market participants’ knee-jerk reaction to the data release was to push BTC to $27,000. The level acted as crucial support before Bitcoin rebounded to $27,106, coiling in preparation for a bullish recovery in June.

The monthly high recorded in June so far is the $27,357 level. The two long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), 10-day at $27,117 and 50-day at $27,114 are the immediate resistances for Bitcoin on its path to recover to the June monthly high.



Bitcoin/USD five-minute price chart

Combined with a lower than expected wage growth and likely fall in the US Dollar, Bitcoin holders can expect a recovery in the risk asset in June.