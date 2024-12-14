BiT Global filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase over its suspension of the WBTC token.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, BiT Global, headed by Tron founder Justin Sun, charged Coinbase exchange for violating antitrust laws after it delisted the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) token from its platforms and requested $1 billion in damages.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2018. It is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin, allowing users to leverage Bitcoin's liquidity on Ethereum and other blockchain ecosystems.

The lawsuit, initiated on Friday, claims that Coinbase's reason for delisting WBTC — which it tied to listing standards— is contradicted by its recent approval of several meme coins.

BiT Global stated that WBTC's delisting wasn't due to listing standards but because Coinbase "coveted its market share and wanted it for itself."

They argued that this action violates antitrust laws and seeks damages for the significant financial losses incurred.

Coinbase announced in November that it would suspend WBTC trading on its platform on December 19, citing that the decision came from a careful review. Before the announcement, WBTC had been trading on the exchange for years.

The WBTC team responded sharply to the announcement from Coinbase, expressing their displeasure at the suddenness of the decision.

Meanwhile, Coinbase's European division announced it will delist Tether's USDT and other stablecoins that it believes do not comply with the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations governing cryptocurrencies in Europe.

In a Wednesday broadcast to its European users, the exchange stated it would cease support for six stablecoins, including PAX, PYUSD, GUSD, GYEN, DAI and USDT.

Likewise, it would continue to support EUR Coin (EURC) and Circle's USDC, which are fully compliant with MiCA laws.