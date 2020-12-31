- Binance issued a compensation plan for COVER users.
- The cryptocurrency exchange will spend $10 million from SAFU fund.
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the decision to compensate the losses incurred by users of the Cover protocol. The company will pay $10 million to affected eligible Binance users from its SAFU fund.
#Binance will utilize the Binance— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 31, 2020
#SAFU Fund
to recompense a total of $10,107,505 USD (distributed in 8,171,634.10 BUSD and 2,581.16 ETH) to affected and eligible users.
Short thread... https://t.co/gBc9Z4KC6d
The team explained that they studied the compensation plan offered by Cover protocol and realized that a lot of Binance users who bought COVER on the trading platform after COVER's proposed snapshot time (December 28, at 8:11:06 AM UTC) would have their tokens become worthless.
Thus, the company came up with a plan to distribute $10 million from the SAFU fund to protect its users from losses.
Notably, the compensation is due only to those who held or traded COVER tokens during the specified timeframe.
Binance will not make any additional compensation for users that only deposited tokens between the ETH Snapshot Time and the Trading Stop Time.
What happened to COVER
On December 28, a hacker used a bug in the Cover protocol to mint an unlimited number of COVER tokens. Even though the protocol itself is safe, the COVER price crashed by 80% since the exploit as the attacker inflated the total amount of tokens in circulation by about 12 quintillions.
Since that time, the project team developed a compensation plan to cover the losses incurred by the protocol users. However, the proposed scheme covered only decentralized exchanges, like Balancer, SushiSwap, Uniswap, among others.
Meanwhile, centralized exchanges are supposed to reward their users by themselves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high, unstoppable bulls eye 30,000
BTC/USD remains directed to the north while refreshing the record top above 29,300, currently up 1.0% near 29,200, during the early Thursday’s trading. The crypto earlier marked 28,373 as the all-time high following its upside break of an ascending trend line from November 30.
Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400
Having recently probed the intraday high near 0.2200, XRP/USD takes rounds to 0.2160, up 2.009% on a day, during the early Thursday. The crypto major recently gained bears’ attention as multiple buses shunned XRP trading.
XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level
Tezos has been trading above a crucial support level at $1.97 for the past 10 hours and so far bulls have defended it. The digital asset seems poised for a significant rebound unless the bears take over.
Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales
The United States District Court Northern District of California has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for the violation of the unfair competition law, alleging the exchange was selling XRP which ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.