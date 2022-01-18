Binance reduces supply of BNB by 1.68 million during 18th quarterly burn

- Binance has recently removed 1.68 million BNB tokens during its quarterly burn.
- Unlike the previous quarters, the exchange has introduced a new system of destroying tokens from circulation.
- Binance Coin price may be headed for a bullish reversal as a key technical indicator flashed a bottom signal.
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently burned over 1.68 million of its BNB tokens worth approximately $800 million. The trading platform carried out its 18th burn and completed the first quarterly BNB Auto-Burn.
Binance introduces BNB Auto-Burn
Since Binance and its exchange token was launched in 2017, the firm has committed to removing 100 million BNB or half of the total supply in circulation through burning.
Previous quarterly burns were based on the tokens’ usage and revenue generated on the exchange. During the last quarterly burn, Binance removed 1.34 million BNB in circulation. Other burns ranged from 808,000 BNB to 3.6 million BNB burned.
Following the community’s feedback, the BNB Auto-Burn was introduced to allow for a more objective process independent of the centralized ecosystem.
The burning system calculates how many tokens to remove from circulation based on the price of BNB, which reflects on demand and the number of blocks produced in the quarter.
Coin burning processes are usually used to reduce the supply of tokens in circulation to raise the demand for the coins in circulation, keeping prices reasonably high.
Binance Coin price prepares to bounce back
Binance Coin price has formed an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart, suggesting an overall bullish outlook for BNB.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has recently flashed a bottom signal as BNB reached the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern, suggesting that Binance Coin price is preparing for a rebound.
The first line of resistance for BNB may appear at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $487, then at the 50-day SMA at $530, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 100-day SMA.
BNB/USDT daily chart
A spike in buy orders may incentivize the bulls to target the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $588, which intersects with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
However, an increase in selling pressure may see Binance Coin price slide toward the 200-day SMA at $450, which sits near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
