- Binance has been asked by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) to halt offering crypto services in Belgium.
- The crypto exchange has been accused of serving customers in the country from areas listed outside the European Economic Area.
- Binance has been facing scrutiny from different nations after the SEC sued the exchange earlier this month.
Binance has had a costly month as it continues to face regulatory crackdowns from all directions. The lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has had an impact so severe that the crypto exchange is still reeling from it. If that wasn’t bad enough, now Belgium seems to have put the boot in as well.
Binance asked to halt services
Binance received an order from Belgium's regulatory body, the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), to halt offering crypto services on Friday. The company, according to FSMA, was in violation of the law as it was providing services in Belgium from countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
These services included virtual currencies and legal currencies, as well as custody wallet services. As per the law of the country, no company based outside of EEA can engage in offering such services. Failure to comply with this prohibition can result in criminal sanctions on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.
Iterating this, the FSMA, in its announcement of the order against Binance, noted,
"In addition to the order to cease their activities in Belgium immediately, the FSMA has demanded that Binance take immediate measures, after contacting their clients and taking into account any instructions the latter may give, to return to the Belgian clients in question all cryptographic keys and/or all virtual currencies that Binance holds for their account, or to transfer these to entities governed by the law of an EEA member state and duly authorized by their domestic law to carry out such activities, including within Belgium.
Binance has been facing regulatory crackdowns from multiple nations this month after the SEC filed a lawsuit against the exchange in early June. The exchange was alleged to be in violation of the law, although recent developments paint a different picture.
Earlier this week, Binance alleged that the SEC was providing misleading statements regarding whether it had commingled clients’ funds. The accusations were backed up by the SEC’s attorneys' testimonies, in which they admitted to not finding any proof of outflows from Binance-affiliated company BAM. In addition to the allegations, Binance stated,
"SEC's statement that Defendants have been able to commingle customer assets or divert customer assets as they please' is directly contradicted by the SEC's statements to the court that the SEC has no evidence of that ever occurring.
Read more - After suing crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase, SEC fines JPMorgan for $4 million
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Bank of Spain welcomes Crypto.com as registered service provider, emerges as early adopter of MiCA regulations
Crypto.com, a Singapore-based crypto exchange platform, received a license to operate as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Spain. The European Union (EU) recently made progress in its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, and Spain has emerged as an early adopter.
BlockFi creditors closer to recover $300 million as SEC temporarily foregoes penalty
BlockFi, a bankrupt crypto lender once valued at $3 billion, is struggling to pay back its creditors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relinquished the $30 million penalty that the lender owes to the regulator, according to court filings filed on Thursday, paving the way for investors to recover their funds.
Binance motion against the SEC could instigate criminal prosecution, expert says
John Reed Stark, former attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement division, said Friday that Binance’s legal motion against the SEC regarding “misleading” statements from the US financial regulator is a bad idea because it is likely to lay the ground for criminal prosecution.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.