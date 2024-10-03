- Binance combined trading volumes for spot and derivatives markets declined in September, marking its lowest level since 2020.
- General trading volumes among centralized exchanges fell in September as Q3 ended.
- Open interest on retail derivatives exchanges increased by 32.1% in September following Fed rate cut.
CCData's report on Thursday revealed that Binance's market share for spot and derivatives trading volumes declined in the last month of Q3, dropping to lows not seen since 2020.
Crypto trading volumes drop in September amid Fed rate cuts
Binance experienced a notable drop in trading activity in September, per CCData report on Thursday. The report indicated that derivatives trading volume decreased by 21%, reaching $1.25 trillion, the lowest since October 2023. Consequently, Binance's derivatives market share fell to 40.7%, marking the lowest level since September 2020.
Likewise, Binance's spot trading volume also declined by 22.9% to $344 billion, reducing its market share to 27%, the lowest since January 2021.
Binance combined marketshare
Overall, Binance's combined market share dropped to 36.6%, the lowest since September 2020, although it remains the leader in global spot trading volume among centralized exchanges.
Spot trading volumes on centralized exchanges decreased by 17.2% to $1.27 trillion, the lowest level since June. Likewise, derivatives trading volumes on these exchanges dropped by 16.9% to $3.07 trillion, also reaching their lowest point since June.
Additionally, open interest in retail derivatives exchanges surged by 32.1% to $53.8 billion, fueled by traders' anticipation of increased market activity. The rise follows the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.
Historical Futures Open Interest
Binance open interest rose by 27.5% to $18.0 billion. Bitget, OKX, and Bybit also reported increases in open interest, rising by 28.2%, 32.0%, and 28.5% to reach $9.65 billion, $12.8 billion and $5.97 billion, respectively.
This uptick reflects growing speculation among traders in response to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy shift.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
