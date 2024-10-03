XRP loses nearly 4% as SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on with regulator’s appeal

- XRP struggles as SEC appeals $125 million ruling in Ripple lawsuit on Thursday.
- Pro-crypto attorneys and experts warn XRP traders of the impact of an appeal and how the altcoin could lose its legal clarity.
- XRP trades down to $0.5162, could sweep liquidity at $0.5000.
XRP extended its losing streak on Thursday. The asset slipped to $0.5208 as traders digested the recent developments in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The US financial regulator’s decision to file an appeal on Thursday of the Ripple lawsuit has invited criticism from Ripple executives and XRP holders.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple lawsuit dampens XRP holder sentiment
- SEC filed an appeal in the Ripple lawsuit. The regulator appealed the August ruling of Judge Analisa Torres, in which a $125 million settlement was imposed on the payment remittance firm.
- Pro-crypto attorney John Deaton has previously discussed the implications of an SEC appeal on the asset’s legal clarity and shared likely outcomes.
- Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, said in a tweet on X:
“The SEC's decision to appeal is disappointing, but not surprising. This just prolongs what's already a complete embarrassment for the agency. The Court already rejected the SEC’s suggestion that Ripple acted recklessly, and there were no allegations of fraud and, of course, there were no victims or losses.”
- According to Alderoty, Ripple is considering whether to file a cross appeal and says the SEC’s lawsuit against the firm has been “misguided from the start.”
- CEO Brad Garlinghouse says if the agency was rational, the regulator would have moved on from the case long ago.
If Gensler and the SEC were rational, they would have moved on from this case long ago. It certainly hasn’t protected investors and instead has damaged the credibility and reputation of the SEC.— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 2, 2024
Somehow, they still haven't gotten the message: they lost on everything that… https://t.co/1hW7xVSL9b
Technical analysis: XRP risks further decline
Ripple has been in a downward trend since its July 2023 top of $0.9380. The altcoin could further drop by another 5.57% and sweep liquidity at $0.4877 at the August 6 low for XRP. The $0.6000 level is an important resistance level for Ripple, and $0.5000 is a key support.
XRP trades at $0.5162 at the time of writing.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling an underlying negative momentum in the XRP price trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5556 could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could then rally toward the 10-day EMA at $0.5721 in that case.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
