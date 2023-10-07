Share:

Binance has launched a new domain for UK users, this time with extra care to remain in compliance with regulations.

The exchange partnered with a UK player for marketing and communications for its expertise in the new Financial Promotions Rules.

However, certain offerings have also been stricken off the catalog for the country’s users. Changes implemented beginning October 8.

Targets only retail users covered under the new Financial Promotions Regime. Some institutional and professional investors exempted.

Binance Exchange has launched a new feature in the UK, with cognizance of its regulatory troubles. With this in mind, the largest exchange by trading volume has exercised extra care, bringing in a new player that could help steady its hand.

Binance launches new domain in UK

After canceling its UK registration amidst mounting regulatory hurdles, Binance has found a way to expand its ecosystem in the country. In June, the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK completed Binance’s request to cancel Binance Markets Limited’s (BML) registration with the agency.

In a recent announcement, however, the exchange has launched a new domain, ensuring compliance with the region’s new Financial Promotions Regime. With the new venture, the largest exchange by trading volume has collaborated with a local firm, Rebuildingsociety.com Limited, an active FCA-regulated company located in Leeds, to oversee Binance’s marketing and communications materials.

Specifically, Rebuildingsociety.com Limited will approve or reject marketing and communications materials from Binance, based on whether they adhere with the rules established by the FCA. This means that any materials that make it to the UK market henceforth will have passed all the checks.

With this new domain, only products and services that comply with UK regulations will be featured. Five products have already been stricken off the list of offerings, including gift cards, academy, research, feed, and referral bonuses, according to an official Binance blog. The changes are due for implementation beginning October 8.

Binance keen on compliance

Amidst the endless regulatory troubles globally, Binance is doubling down on compliance, seeking to steer clear of confrontation with regulators. Nevertheless, the exchange’s bone of contention with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to abound, despite the involvement of stablecoin issuer Circle.

The Exchange is also facing multiple charges for law violations, including facilitating trades in crypto that the SEC deemed “unregistered securities”, such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and the Binance stablecoin BUSD.