Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts

- Binance, Kraken and Coinbase have rejected the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request to block all Russian crypto exchange accounts.
- The major digital asset exchanges stated that they cannot freeze accounts of Russian users without a legal requirement to do so.
- The exchanges further stated that they will only block accounts to comply with legal sanctions.
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell has warned against the risks of storing crypto on centralized exchanges.
Ukraine’s request to block Russian crypto users denied
The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Federov requested major cryptocurrency exchanges to freeze Russian accounts. He asked all major digital asset exchanges to block the addresses of Russian users.
He further stated, “It’s crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russia and Belarusian politicians but also to sabotage ordinary users.”
Binance, Kraken and Coinbase have refused to block Russian users. Binance and Kraken stated that they will refuse to do so unless legally required.
According to a Binance representative, the exchange will not “unilaterally freeze” millions of users’ accounts because the new asset class was meant to provide greater financial freedom for all users around the world. The crypto exchange stated that it will comply to block Russian accounts only if they have had sanctions imposed upon them.
Kraken further stated that the exchange cannot freeze the accounts of its Russian users without a legal requirement to do so. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell recently urged users to remove cryptocurrencies from centralized exchanges, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s crackdown on trucker-led protests. Trudeau ordered to freeze bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to leaders of Canada’s anti-vaccine mandate movement last week.
A spokesperson for Coinbase responded to the request, saying that “a unilateral and total ban would punish ordinary Russian citizens who are enduring historic currency destabilization as a result of their government’s aggression against a democratic neighbor.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell has warned against the risks of storing crypto on centralized exchanges.
AVAX price targets $100 as Avalanche bulls make strong comeback
AVAX price struggled to kick-start an upswing with multiple steep pullbacks. However, February 22 is where bears gave up, leading to an upswing that is still in progress. A successful retest of this barrier could be the key to propelling Avalanche to the $100 psychological level.
Solana bulls jump on positive crypto sentiment, but $100 remains elusive for SOL
Solana price is riding the same momentum felt by cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other risk-on assets around the globe. A meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has given investors hope that a cessation of the current conflict in Ukraine may be coming to an end.
Cardano bulls target $1 resistance level before massive ADA rally begins
Cardano price has rallied during the Monday trade session. The move comes after several solid weeks of sustained lower lows and part of a broader route that has lasted nearly six months. However, that trend is likely to change due to a combination of bullish reversal signals.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.