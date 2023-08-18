Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB could crash 35% amid mounting bearish signs

Share:

Binance Coin price has been in a multi-year consolidation since February 2021.

As BNB slips below the $221 support level that has held for more than two years, the probability of a further decline increases.

A breakdown of $221 followed by a flip of the $186 support level will add confirmation to this bearish outlook and trigger a potential 36% crash to $118.

Invalidation of this outlook will occur if BNB overcomes the $356 hurdle.

Binance Coin price is edging closer to a key support level at $221, which has held its own since February 2021. A breakdown of this critical barrier would be a major development for BNB and would paint a picture of the buyers’ outlook. In such a case, investors can expect steep correction to subsequent support floors.

Binance Coin price action puts investors in a precarious position

Binance Coin price has produced three distinctive lower highs and nearly five equal lows at $221 since February 2021. As BNB prolongs this sideways movement, it gets squeezed between two converging trend lines, signaling a squeeze in volatility.

If such development continues, Binance Coin price could trigger a steep correction to the downside. But the $221 support level is key, a weekly close below this barrier could initially result in a 14% crash to $186. A breakdown of this critical barrier would indicate an exodus for bulls and bears’ reign.

This development could trigger Binance Coin price to crash 36% to the next key support levels at $118 and 75. In total, a move to $118 from the current position would amount to a 66% loss for holders but gains for short-sellers.

BNB/USDT 1-week chart

While the bearish outlook for Binance Coin price on the weekly chart looks logical, investors need to note that Binance has been under regulatory threat for a long time. If the exchange manages to come out of this ordeal unscathed, that would call for celebration. Additionally, if Bitcoin’s situation has also improved by then, a recovery rally would have a higher chance.

In such a case, if BNB overcomes the $356 hurdle and flips into a support floor, it would not only also produce a higher high but also signal a breakout from the consolidative structure.

In such a case, Binance Coin price could attempt to retest the $400 psychological level.