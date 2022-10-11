There are many things about the crypto-verse that keeps traders and investors on their toes. One of those many reasons is that new coins are constantly popping up in the market. It is often a tricky business to figure out which coin to bet on.
One of the latest additions to the crypto-verse has created a great deal of buzz. It has also caught the eye of those in the crypto community. It, therefore, stands to reason that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is well on its way to the top of the charts. The only question on many people's minds is if Big Eyes Coin can reach the top heights of other mainstream meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Shiba Inu - Dogecoin’s competition
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most significant coins in the crypto-verse. As a giant crypto asset, it currently stands as one of the top fifteen cryptocurrencies in today's market in terms of market capitalization. The meme coin has enjoyed a couple of good years, which has further endeared it to holders and traders alike.
There are numerous reasons attached to the success of the coin. One of those reasons is the influence of many crypto influencers on the coin. The pull of crypto influencers can only do so much, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) capitalized on that. With its lofty goal of being the "Dogecoin Killer", Shiba Inu remains committed to growth, much to the delight of the crypto community.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is working on being a multi-use token, a move that would improve its market value. Some great features like the Shiba Inu (SHIB) metaverse and a blockchain technology called Shibarium are currently in the works. These new features are set to increase the meme coin's value exponentially. It will potentially lead to significant profits for many crypto traders who pitch their tents with Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Big Eyes Coin - $5 Million reached in its presale
Cryptocurrency does not care much for status or age and only respects uniqueness. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is stealing the show and the hearts with that metric. Although it is a reasonably new meme coin in the world of crypto, it is certainly making quite the impression.
The meme coin follows a cat theme and uses a Decentralized Finance application. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is designed to make DeFi spaces more profitable for users. It also has a secondary mission as the development of an exchange leveraging blockchain technology.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to encourage growth, development, and wealth generation among crypto users and its community members. The meme coin also provides excellent learning and earning opportunities to those smart enough to grab an early seat in its train ride.
These exclusive opportunities include leveraging the platform's NFTs to potentially increase users' profits. Big Eyes (BIG) has been buzzing loudly among crypto users as the latest coin that could potentially make millionaires as soon as the market condition evens.
This article is sponsored content
