Bitcoin Cash pushes high after finding support again just ahead of the psychological 300.00 mark.

The next resistance has been used to good effect on a few occasions.

Bitcoin Cash is still 0.56% lower this evening but it is not one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies.

After selling off earlier in the session bulls came in to support the price before it managed to test 300.00 yet again.

The price is currently at 322.13 and the next resistance stands at 328.13.

The volume profile indicator on the left-hand side of the chart shows that 305.20 is the price where most volume has been traded.

The price structure is showing consecutive higher low higher high waves so the test of 333.93 is now paramount.