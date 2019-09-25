Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
BCH/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin Cash continued to fall as the other majors consolidated

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash fell another 9% or so today as the other majors consolidate.
  • BCH/USD is nearing the psychological 200.00 level as volume gathers.

 

On June 25th the price of BTC/USD hit a high of 517.75 and since then the price has fallen to 223.00 today.

Today even after the price fell soo far yesterday the bears were not finished. 

A key trendline marked on the chart was broken. Now there is a zone of support marked by the rectangle.

The main low on the chart is a considerable distance away at 73.22. There are no signs at the moment that sentiment is that bearish. 

Now we are in a consecutive period of lower lows and lower highs a retracement could take price back to the mean value area above marked by the volume profile just around 300.

If the next lower high forms there it would be acceptable to presume price might trend lower again. For now, the 200.00 level is in focus so let's see what happens there.

Bitcoin Cash

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 223.0254
Today Daily Change -19.2599
Today Daily Change % -7.95
Today daily open 242.2853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 302.1654
Daily SMA50 307.1245
Daily SMA100 338.8857
Daily SMA200 317.1111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 293.0286
Previous Daily Low 234.197
Previous Weekly High 333.7339
Previous Weekly Low 300.0488
Previous Monthly High 358.4945
Previous Monthly Low 267.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 256.6707
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 270.5549
Daily Pivot Point S1 219.9786
Daily Pivot Point S2 197.672
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.147
Daily Pivot Point R1 278.8103

Daily Pivot Point R2

 315.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 337.6419

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

