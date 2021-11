Basic Attention Token bucks downtrend with explosive rally to new all-time high

$BAT Everything is going according to plan against the BTC chart When this consolidation finally comes to a head, it will be so explosive that everyone will be talking about hpw they bought a bag of BAT Just a matter of time imo pic.twitter.com/36qA87z9H4

New developments and news of partnership fueled a bullish sentiment among traders. @Murfski, a cryptocurrency analyst, has tracked BAT price for over two years. The analyst observed that the two-year consolidation is coming to a head, and BAT/BTC price trend is going according to plan.

One thing we’ve been doing is clearing out the paths for people that want to wrap that (SPL withdrawals) into Solana. . .and also we’ve been working with a lot of the DEXs and Yield Aggregators in the Solana ecosystem to start talking about how we can integrate them.

BAT price rallied 30% to hit a new all-time high of $1.9 hours ago. Basic Attention Token’s market capitalization crossed $2.46 billion. The token had a relatively low positive correlation with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in the top 30. The correlation continues to remain low, less than 0.25 based on data from cryptowatch.

Basic Attention Token hit a new all-time high on November 26 after the overall crypto market capitalization dropped by over $265 billion. After the news of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of Covid-19, broke out, prices of cryptocurrencies in the top 30 plunged.

