Denis Beau has proposed the use of blockchain technology in Euro payment settlements within the Eurozone whilst at the Second Annual Capital Markets Technology and Innovation Conference, according to an Econotimes report.

Sources close to the matter detail that Beau endorses blockchain technology. He is proposing that the Eurozone leverages distributed ledger technology (DLT), as blockchain-powered solutions can potentially transform the financial industry.

He believes that the tokenization of financial assets allied with the utilization of blockchain-based systems and distributed ledger technologies to store and transfer these financial assets could help in answering the market’s demands.

Crypto market showing no signs of reaction to this report.