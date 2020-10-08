- 1.1 billion RMB worth of CBDC transactions were conducted between April and August.
- The Chinese government plans on testing out the CBDC in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.
The Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), Fan Yi Fei, shared some insights about the country’s CBDC (central bank digital currency) trials during the virtual SIBOS 2020 banking conference. Apparently, CBDC trials have crossed 3 million transactions between April and August in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou and Xiong’an. During this time period, 1.1 billion RMB (~$162 million) worth of transactions was conducted.
Positive progress of China’s CBDC
China’s CBDC, aka “digital currency, electronic payment” or DCEP, is enjoying positive progress and has already covered over 6,700 payment scenarios, as per the deputy governor. These scenarios range from transportation tickets, bills to government services. However, PBoC maintains that DCEP has solely covered micro-transactions.
The DCEP tests have seamlessly integrated with existing payment methods like QR codes and facial scanners. As per Yifei, more than 120,000 personal and corporate digital wallets for the DCEP were created since the trials' inception. Back in August, China’s Commerce Ministry announced plans to extend the CBDC trials in Beijing, the Yangtze River Delta region, the provinces of Tianjin, Hebei and Guangdong, and the cities of Hong Kong and Macau.
What are the future plans for the CBDC program?
During the speech, Yifei insisted that the DCEP is a critical component of China’s future financial infrastructure. Plus, the government plans on testing out the CBDC at the 2020 Winter Olympic Games. It remains to be seen if the DCEP can adequately compete against the existing digital payment platforms in the Chinese market – Alipay and WeChat Pay.
Reactions from Twitterverse
General reactions surrounding CBDC have been somewhat mixed.
China Digital Currency Could Revolutionize Global Payments if users are willing to pay the price of surveillance. #DCEP #payments #cryptocurrency https://t.co/1BY8sD34hO— Patti Hewitt (@PaymentGal) October 7, 2020
to challenge the US, u need a strong currency. DCEP is all about currency war.— Louis Curran (@CurrencyWar1) October 7, 2020
everything you've seen from china through COVID, RESHORING AND TRADE WAR is about keeping the YUan strong. They dont want to emulate the Euro when it launched and dropped 15% immediately.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger
Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.
Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run
BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research
The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.